Colonial Heights officer rescues fawn

A Colonial Heights officer went above and beyond Monday morning.

Career Officer Wayne Moody responded to a report of an abandoned fawn on Duke of Gloucester Street. The mama deer was nowhere to be found, according to the Colonial Heights Facebook page.

Moody rescued the fawn and transported it to Crater Road Veterinary Hospital for foster care and treatment.

