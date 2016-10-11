Chesterfield boy with rare form of dwarfism making theater debut

A Chesterfield boy with a rare form of dwarfism is now making his theater debut.

Four-year-old Jacob Walker may only be two-and-a-half feet tall, but his big personality shines on stage.

Jacob is playing a role in the Phantom of the Opera at The Byrd Theatre.

NBC12's Kelly Avellino saw the show Monday night and says it is a tremendous performance. Plus, all the proceeds benefit The Chesterfield Children's Theatre.

More than 23,000 people follow Jacob's journey on Facebook since he is the only known boy in the world living with his disorder.

He posted this photo Monday afternoon before the show, saying he was eager and ready for his debut performance.

