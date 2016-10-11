Social media saves man trapped in attic

The destruction caused by Matthew only gets worse as you go south.

A man in Texas used Twitter to rescue his brother and his dog who were trapped in one of the flooded homes in Fayetteville, N.C.

Craig Williams lives in Texas and couldn't reach his brother North Carolina, who was dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew's power.

After several failed attempts to reach his brother by phone, he jokingly sent him a photo through Facebook messenger saying, "Aren't you happy you're not this guy?"

Well, his brother was that guy. But thankfully, Craig also reached out to the photographer on Twitter. The photographer was able to flag down a FEMA rescue crew that ultimately saved his brother and dog.

"He told me he was getting a guy with a drone to bring a boat, and I'm kind of like, 'Is he messing with me right now?' I was kind of in disbelief, but it worked and there was a drone hovering right in front of me," said Chris Williams.

After about 14 hours in an attic, Chris and his dog were finally free.

Both brothers are thankful for social media, a kind stranger, and each other.

