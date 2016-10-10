Richmond police identify Henrico woman killed by random gunfire

Richmond police have identified the Henrico woman killed by random gunfire in Gilpin Court.

Officers say 52-year-old Carmella D. Winston, of Henrico, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near the intersection of St. James and East Hill streets just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Winston was taken to VCU Medical Center where she later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Detectives believe Winston was a passenger sitting in a parked car.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Major Crimes Detective Jeffrey Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

