Police give all-clear to bomb threat reported on VT campus

Virginia Tech police have given the all-clear to a bomb threat reported at the campus library, according to WSLS.

Campus police have responded with K-9s, but a spokesperson says police have given the all-clear a short time later.

Several roads are still blocked off around the Drillfield.

#breaking: #VirginiaTech spokesperson tells me police have given all clear at Newman Library. https://t.co/HV2HcSQl8t — Jenna Zibton (@jennasjems) October 10, 2016

