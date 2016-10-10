Police give all-clear to bomb threat reported on VT campus - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police give all-clear to bomb threat reported on VT campus

Virginia Tech. (Source: NBC12/file) Virginia Tech. (Source: NBC12/file)
BLACKSBURG, VA (WWBT/WSLS) -

Virginia Tech police have given the all-clear to a bomb threat reported at the campus library, according to WSLS.

Campus police have responded with K-9s, but a spokesperson says police have given the all-clear a short time later.

Several roads are still blocked off around the Drillfield. 

Copyright 2016 WWBT/WSLS. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly