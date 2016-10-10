Several Chesterfield schools closed due to outages from Matthew

Several Chesterfield schools are closed Monday due to the lack of power caused by Matthew.

Gates Elementary, Salem Elementary, Carver Middle, Salem Middle, Bird High, Cosby High, and the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center at Courthouse are closed. The power outages were caused by the water and downed trees.

School officials are asking staff members to work from an alternate location.

Students who attend the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center at Courthouse will still report to their home school Monday.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12