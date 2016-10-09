2 die in Louisa house fire, woman and child escape

Two people are dead after a fire broke out at a home in Louisa Sunday morning.

Four people were in the home when the fire broke out in the 6500 block of Bibb Store Road. Officials say a man and a woman did not make it out of the home.

However, a woman and child were able to escape. One person was sent to UVA Medical Center, while the other is being observed. Fire officials are not sure about the extent of their injuries.

Crews are investigating what caused the fire.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

