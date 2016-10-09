Turkey Hill ice cream removed from shelves at GIANT/MARTIN'S

GIANT/MARTIN'S announced they removed select Turkey Hill Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream containers from their shelves because the packaging may contain Rocky Road Premium Ice Cream instead of Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream.

Turkey Hill issued a recall because the because the packages may contain almonds and eggs, allergens not listed on the ingredient label. Officials say the product is safe for those who do not suffer from an almond or egg allergy.

The following product is included in this recall:

Turkey Hill Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream, 48 oz. (1.5 QTS - 1.42L), UPC 20735-42095, sell-by date: 05/23/17 (found printed on the bottom of the package)

There have been no reports of any illnesses to date.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs or almonds may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic. Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness."

Customers who purchased this product should discard any unused portions and bring their receipt to GIANT/MARTIN'S for a full refund.

Those looking for additional information should call Turkey Hill Dairy at 1-800-693-2479. In addition, customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information.

