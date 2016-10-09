Hampton Roads area declares state of emergency due to flooding from Matthew

The cities of Hampton, Norfolk, Newport News, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach declared a state of emergency and is urging residents to stay off the roads due to the floods and damage caused by Matthew.

Middlesex County also declared a state of emergency.

Norfolk officials posted a response to their website Sunday morning:

Citizens are asked to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. A majority of the 9-1-1 calls are from citizens stranded in flooded vehicles. City Manager Marcus D. Jones has declared a local state of emergency. The declaration allows the City to ask for state and federal resources and seek state and federal reimbursement if the cost of the storm reaches a certain threshold. The City has opened a shelter if residents need a safe place to ride out the storm - Norview High School – 6501 Chesapeake Blvd. Entrance is on the left side of the building. Residents who need transportation to the shelter should call (757) 441-5610. Residents are asked to bring personal items, medications, sleeping bags, blankets and snacks. Pets are welcome. Owners must bring pet carriers and food for their pet. Owners must remain on-site with their pet at all times. Citizens are asked to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.A majority of the 9-1-1 calls are from citizens stranded in flooded vehicles. Norfolk will experience flooding during the next several high tide cycles.Storm-related debris is also clogging streets.The same floodwaters may delay firefighters response to stranded drivers. Residents are also reporting additional property damage due to the wake caused by drivers plowing through flooded streets. In addition to the York Street Parking Garage, the City has opened Freemason Street Garage, 161 West Freemason Street and Bank Street Garage, 441 Bank Street for free, dry parking. Do not keep valuables in vehicles. Residents must move their vehicles by noon on Monday, October 10th.

Virginia Beach officials posted this response to their website:

?Due to widespread flooding throughout Virginia Beach, City Manager Dave Hansen declared a local state of emergency and the Emergency Operations Center is activated. Power Outages: Reports of 72,000 without power as of noon. Contact Dominion to report power outages (866) 366-4357. Do not operate portable generators, grills (gas or charcoal) inside your home. Treat all downed power lines as live.?



National Guard: some resources have arrived to assist with surveying conditions, emergency rescues and debris removal.



Closings: All city parks, recreation centers, libraries, Virginia Aquarium and museums are closed today. The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is also closed. Virginia Beach City Public Schools have cancelled the Teacher Work Day for tomorrow (Monday, Oct. 10).



Road Conditions: Many roads are impassable and conditions are dangerous. Police are urging residents and visitors to stay off the roads. The city will update the list of road closures and other emergency information on www.VBgov.com, Facebook (www.facebook.com/CityofVaBeach) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/cityofvabeach).



Shelter: an emergency shelter will open at 1 p.m. at Cox High School, 2425 Shorehaven Drive



If you are going, bring enough supplies to last at least three days for each family member. That includes bottled water, canned or packaged food, a manual can opener and cooler, disposable plates, cups and utensils, portable flashlight and batteries, a battery-powered radio, folding chairs, change of clothing and shoes, cots, sleeping bags, blankets and pillows, quiet games, toys, books and cards, a first aid kit, medications, toiletries, glasses or contact lenses, hearing aids and dentures, ID cards, car keys, credit cards, cash special-diet foods, photocopies of important papers (i.e. insurance policies) and baby supplies (i.e. food/formula, diapers, etc.).



The following items are prohibited inside the shelter: smoking, alcohol, drugs, other illegal substances, pets (except assistance dogs), loud radios or televisions, matches, lighters and weapons of any kind (guns, knives, chains, etc.).



Disabled Vehicles – disabled vehicles that are impeding traffic will be towed at the owners’ expense. Vehicle tow locations can be obtained through VB 311 (385-3111).?

The City of Portsmouth will open a short-term emergency shelter.

Also, 160 members of the Virginia National Guard will be stationed in the Hampton Roads area with humvees, light/medium tactical trucks, and chain saws to help assist with the damage caused by Matthew.

The soldiers and vehicles will be in place ready to assist law enforcement and emergency response organizations Sunday morning as a part of the state's multi-agency response.

The Virginian Emergency Operations Center is also staffed ready to respond to local needs.

“As anticipated, we have had some impacts from the storm and I have directed our state agencies to make every resource available to local authorities as they respond to floods and power outages, particularly in the Hampton Roads area," said Gov. McAuliffe. "As our response continues, I urge Virginians in affected areas to monitor local reports and limit unnecessary travel so responders can do their jobs quickly.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12