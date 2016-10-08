Richmond police: Car found in James River reported stolen

The car found in the James River Saturday was reported stolen, according to a preliminary report by Richmond police.

Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Brander Street. The call came in between 10:17 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officials received reports of a person inside the vehicle, but no one was found.

Crews sent a boat out to the water to investigate, but they found the vehicle was not fully submerged in the water. Fire officials say only the trunk was visible.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with NBC12 News for updates on this developing story.

RIGHT NOW: Richmond fire crews pulling car out of James River #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/90mh4E7zEx — Colleen Quigley (@ColleenNBC12) October 8, 2016

JUST IN: Fire dept: RPD says car submerged in James River was STOLEN. No one inside vehicle. #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/Oj6GX63iMv — Colleen Quigley (@ColleenNBC12) October 8, 2016

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12