Richmond police: Car found in James River reported stolen - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

Richmond police: Car found in James River reported stolen

Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The car found in the James River Saturday was reported stolen, according to a preliminary report by Richmond police.

Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Brander Street. The call came in between 10:17 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officials received reports of a person inside the vehicle, but no one was found.

Crews sent a boat out to the water to investigate, but they found the vehicle was not fully submerged in the water. Fire officials say only the trunk was visible.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with NBC12 News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly