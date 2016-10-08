Driver killed after car catches on fire in Chesterfield

A crash team is trying to identify a body in a burned up car in the Enon area early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield fire says the car was fully engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside when crews arrived.

The car burst into flames after hitting a brick wall on Golden Garden Circle near East Hundred Road.

Crews have been out since about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, and investigators have yet to release the victim's identity.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12