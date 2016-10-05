Richmond officer goes the extra mile in supporting young boy

A Richmond police officer is receiving praise on social media.

Officer Richard Davidson met Marvin while on patrol in the Mosby Court neighborhood, and they formed a special bond that the officer joined Big Brothers Big Sisters to become Marvin's mentor.

Officer Davidson says he will support Marvin throughout the tough times that may lie ahead.

"Marvin will be going to college on my watch!" he said.

Marvin's mother praised Officer Davidson on Facebook for being "such a strong role model for her son."

