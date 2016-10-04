'Harry Potter' films to play in IMAX theaters

The Harry Potter films are coming back to the big screen.

IMAX and Warner Bros. announced Monday that all eight Harry Potter movies will be shown at IMAX theaters all across the country for one week only starting Thursday, Oct. 13.

Fans will also get to see a sneak peak of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, which comes out on Nov. 18.

There are two IMAX theaters in the Richmond area:

Regal Short Pump Stadium 14 - 11650 W. Broad St.

Regal Commonwealth 20 - 5001 Commonwealth Center Parkway

Click here to purchase tickets and to see when the movies will be playing.

