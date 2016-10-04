Caroline man arrested for possessing $16k worth of heroin

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

Caroline County investigators arrested a man for possessing $16,000 worth of heroin.

Authorities searched the home of 29-year-old Justin Parker in relation to an undercover heroin distribution investigation. Investigators made several undercover heroin purchases from him, which lead to a search warrant.

During their search, they also found "digital weight scales, a small amount of marijuana, a money ledger, various smoking devices, ammunition, and other paraphernalia."

Parker was arrested and charged with distribution of heroin, possessing heroin with the intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana.

He is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

