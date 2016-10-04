Man arrested after shooting at Spotsylvania K-9, deputies

Spotsylvania deputies have arrested an armed and dangerous man accused of shooting at a K-9.

Joseph Conway, 34, was arrested early Tuesday morning. He was wanted for two counts of attempted capital murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Spotsylvania deputies tried to stop a car Conway was riding in at the Sheets on Lafeyette Boulevard for a minor infraction around 9:10 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted on numerous felony warrants out of Fredericksburg and was taken into custody without incident.

However, deputies Conway got out of the vehicle and began fighting with the deputy. He then ran from the scene.

A Spotsylvania K-9 unit arrived on the scene, and the dog began chasing after Conway.

Deputies say Conway pulled a gun from his clothes and fired several rounds at the deputies and dog chasing him. Deputies fired shots back, but Conway ran into a nearby neighborhood.

No deputies were injured, but the dog, named Dux, was hit. It is not clear if Conway was injured in the exchange.

Dux was taken to the emergency veterinary hospital. There is no update on his status, but on Monday, he was listed in stable condition.

