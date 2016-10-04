'Gilmore Girls' fans can get free coffee in Richmond

Gilmore Girls fans are counting down the days for the Netflix revival coming in November, but on Wednesday, fans can get a taste of Stars Hollow in Richmond.

Netflix says it is working with more than 200 coffee shops nationwide to celebrate the 16th anniversary of the series premiere.

Between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Wednesday, fans can get free coffee in Gilmore-themed cups and sleeves at The Lab by Alchemy Coffee at 814 West Broad St. or Captain Buzzy's Beanery at 2623 East Broad St.

