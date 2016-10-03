Richmond Mayoral race heats up with new endorsements, criticism of other ones

As the November election draws closer, candidates to become Richmond's next Mayor are ramping up their efforts.

Monday, some members of the Richmond Crusade for Voters pulled an about-face to say they do not stand behind Joe Morrissey - the candidate their group just endorsed. It came on the same day supporters for another candidate, LeVar Stoney, gathered to announce several new endorsements for him.

Gathering at Byrd Park Monday, some members of the Richmond Crusade of Voters took a stand to oppose the endorsement their group made just last month.

"It was highly contested and the endorsement of Joe Morrissey was not at all unanimous," said member Chuck Richardson.

He’s concerned with Morrissey's criminal conviction that involved inappropriate contact with his then teenage office assistant, whom he has since married.

"If you're pleading guilty for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and now you want to be the Mayor, what are you teaching our children?" Richardson asked.

NBC 12 took their concerns straight to the candidate.

"The only difference between saints and sinners is that all saints have a past and all sinners have a future…I understand that we got more votes than all other seven candidates combined. We didn't get everyone's votes and they are absolutely entitled to their opinion," Morrissey said.

This as several politicians gathered outside of Richmond's City Hall to throw their support behind LeVar Stoney.

"He has the temperament and the leadership skills to help Richmond face the challenges it has and to take us to the next level," said Delegate Jennifer McClellan.

She joined Delegate Deloris McQuinn, Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson and former Richmond Councilman Bill Pantele in endorsing Stoney.

A Washington-based poll released just last week puts the race between Morrissey and Venture Richmond Director Jack Berry. The poll was paid for by the Richmond Association of Realtors, which endorsed Berry.

"Each person has their own barometer of who they're going to vote for, just make sure you know what's out there and who they're voting for," said Regie Ford.

Ford was the President of the Richmond Crusade for Voters but he says he resigned because he didn't like the way the group was going about researching who it would endorse.

