Death investigation underway after man dies from gunshot wounds in Henrico's East End

A death investigation is underway in Henrico after a man died after a shooting at a home in the county's East End early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of North Foxhill Road, located near Nine Mile Road and S. Laburnum Ave., just before 1:30 a.m. Police found the 43-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Officers say there is no information on a suspect or what may have led to this incident. The death investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 780-1000.

