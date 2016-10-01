New version of Teddy Ruxpin to hit shelves next year

An iconic talking bear from the late '80s is back with some upgrades.

Teddy Ruxpin launched in 1985 and was the first-of-its-kind. He had motorized eyes and mouth, and he told stories through a cassette player in his back.

The toymaker Wicked Cool Toys is bringing back Teddy Ruxpin because those who grew up with the toy now have kids of their own.

"We felt the time was right to bring back this nostalgic toy but with the right technology to fit the time," Jeremy Padawer, the company's co-president, told CNN.

Teddy Ruxpin will still read stories, but now "he has color LCD eyes that show 40 animated expressions synched to the stories," according to CNN.

Instead of a cassette player, the toy will come with a 4 GB internal hard drive with 10 stories, but users will have the option to download more, according to Gizmodo.

You can also connect Teddy to a smartphone app over Bluetooth so you can read along with him.

The 14-inch tall bear will be $99 and will hit the shelves in July 2017.

