Beloved Richmond barbershop closes for good

It will be an emotional goodbye when one of Richmond's oldest businesses and a pillar of the African-American community closes up shop for good on this weekend.

Saturday is your last chance to get a haircut at Harvey's Progressive Barbershop on East Broad Street.

Mr. Harvey started the business back in the early 60's and has had loyal customers for decades.

Some of Central Virginia's biggest names have come by through the years.

Harvey says Petersburg High School legend and NBA Hall of Famer Moses Malone used to get his haircut there.

Patrons say they'll miss much more than the fresh cuts. They'll miss the debates on sports, politics, and everything in-between, but most of all the sense of community.

