Police identify Chesterfield man found dead outside Petersburg home

Petersburg police have identified the Chesterfield man found dead in a yard of a home early Saturday morning.

Officers received a call for a report of a man down around 6:35 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene in the 1000 block of Nottoway Street, they found the man, identified as 22-year-old Corby Powell, pronounced dead on arrival. Officers say the man suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Officers are continuing to search for evidence and are speaking to all potential witnesses for more information into this shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding this homicide is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

