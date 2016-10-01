Indiana officer seen comforting boy having bad day

There's nothing like seeing your child having a bad day.

A mother in Indiana was going through that and did not know what to do.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Precious Corner Jones happened to be walking by and could tell the boy was having a rough morning

The boy's mother told Sgt. Jones all she could do is to step back and look as her son laid on the floor. She also said that's how he has been expressing himself lately.

So Sgt. Jones got onto the floor, wiped his tears, and told him it will be okay.

"As an adult sometimes all we want is one person to stop, get on our level and maybe wipe our tears," Sgt. Jones said. "These children are entitled to bad days just as us, so give them that moment to bring it together."

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12