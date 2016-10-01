Warehouse on VSU campus goes up in flames

Crews are investigating what caused a fire to break out at a warehouse on the Virginia State University campus.

The fire happened at Simms Hall around 4:45 a.m., and Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the scene 12 minutes later.

Officials say the fire caused internal structural damage. State and county fire marshals will further investigate the cause of the fire.

No one was injured.

Simms Hall was last occupied in the 1990s and is currently being used as a warehouse, according to university officials.

