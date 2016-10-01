Chesterfield road closed after car smashes into power pole

A car smashed into a power pole in Chesterfield late Friday night.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Hopkins Road, located between McHoward Road and Okehampton Drive.

Crews are still working to clear the area, and a detour is set for Beulah to Salem Church to Kingsland Road.

Officials do not have an estimated time on when the road will be back open.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12