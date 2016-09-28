Teen recovering after being shot near Byrd Park

Richmond police say a teen was shot in the face near Maymont Elementary School early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sumpter Street.

Officers say he is currently recovering from his injuries, but they are still working to find the shooter.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers a call at 804-780-1000.

