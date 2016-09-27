'Will & Grace' cast reunites for one specific reason

The Will & Grace reunited to get their fans to do one thing: vote, honey.

Ahead of Monday's presidential debate, the gang reunited for a mini-episode giving their thoughts on Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. They also referenced other current events, like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's split, Hamilton, and Ryan Lochte on Dancing with the Stars.

WARNING: The language in this video may be offensive to some viewers.

This comes after the cast teased photos over the weekend about their reunion.

