Woman charged with DUI after man killed in eastern Henrico crash

Henrico police have arrested and charged a woman with DUI after a crash that killed a man in the county's East End Sunday.

Officers say a van was heading west on Osborne Turnpike when the driver, identified as 25-year-old Kasie Lynn Hull, ran the van off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

A passenger, 34-year-old Kurt Douglas Moon, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Hull was arrested at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash and are working with the Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Office on additional charges.

Moon was a bartender at the Metzger Bar and Butchery, located on North 23rd Street.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12