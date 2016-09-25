2 people, including 10-year-old, hit by car in South Richmond

Richmond Police confirmed two pedestrians were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car along Hull Street Road in the city Sunday afternoon. Officers say one of the pedestrians was a 10-year-old child.

The crash occurred in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road near Bryce Lane.

Authorities say the 21-year-old victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries, while the 10-year-old suffered a broken leg.

The driver was arrested, but there is no word yet on any charges.

