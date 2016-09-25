Woman killed in Hanover crash after hitting truck head-on

A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Hanover Sunday morning, according to deputies.

Deputies say a 1996 Toyota Camry was heading westbound on Mountain Road, crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit a truck head-on.

The driver of the Camry, 22-year-old Azriel Desire Wood, of Ashland, died at the scene. No one else was in the car.

The crash happened in the 13000 block of Mountain Road around 7:48 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

