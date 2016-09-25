Henrico police arrest suspect in connection to Friday's shooting

Henrico police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in the county's East End Friday afternoon.

Officers have arrested Akeem D. Young, of Mechanicsville, on Saturday in connection with the death of 20-year-old Andrew D. Duncan.

On Friday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Pinalto Drive near E. Laburnum Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, they found Duncan with trauma to his upper body.

Duncan was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died.

Police originally said his injuries were non-life threatening, but his injuries became more serious.

Young was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

