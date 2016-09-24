Man suffers serious injuries after struck by car in Richmond

A man is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a car in Richmond Friday night.

This happened just after 7:30 p.m. just off of the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Police say the driver stopped after the incident.

The victim is now in the hospital with serious injuries.

There is currently no word on any charges.

