Jury recommends 5-year sentence for heroin dealer in Louisa

A jury in Louisa is recommending that a heroin distributor spend five years in prison and pay a $25,000 fine.

Jessica D. Scott-Dunham was convicted this week of selling eight doses of heroin to someone for $120. The commonwealth's attorney's office says that each dose of heroin lasts up to eight hours and could be deadly.

"It is impossible to fully explain the profound devastation heroin inflicts on all of those who come into contact with it," said Louisa Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty E. McGuire.

Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Adam J. Ward says the jury's verdict "sends a powerful message that selling heroin will not be tolerated in Louisa."

Scott-Dunham will be sentenced in Louisa Circuit Court on Nov. 21.

