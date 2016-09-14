Potential top pick for Petersburg City Manager could bring controversy

Despite spending for more than an hour in closed session, Petersburg City Council took no action in selecting a new city manager.

Wednesday afternoon, council members came together for a meeting that was described on the city’s website as “a special meeting for the selection of a City Manager.”

Source tell NBC12 Rochelle Small-Toney, deputy city manager in Fayetteville, N.C., is a finalist for the position and the overwhelming choice among city council.

Dironna Belton has been serving the role of city manager on an interim basis since March.

If Small-Toney is indeed the city's pick, it could come with some controversy for the embattled City of Petersburg.

The former Savannah city manager resigned in 2012 after coming under fire for violating the city travel policy and for the hiring and firing of emergency management director Ben Johnson. Council members say issue after issue piled up - so did lawsuits and EOC complaints. Staff morale dropped and the overall operation of the city was at risk, so they asked for her resignation.

WTOC says Small-Toney made $195,000 a year and was given six months severance when she left.

Small-Toney went on to be deputy city manager in Fayetteville, N.C.

Petersburg City Council members ended their meeting just before 6 p.m. without making a decision.

According to the city’s website, their next scheduled meeting is slated for Tuesday Sept. 20. Currently, the agenda for that meeting does not mention anything related to the selection of a City Manager, which was the reason for Wednesday’s special called meeting.

