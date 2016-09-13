VCU police search for person of interest connected to sexual battery

VCU police are searching for a person of interest involved in a sexual battery on Saturday.

Officers say the incident happened around 11 a.m. at the University Student Commons, located at 907 Floyd Ave. Police received the call around 11:30 a.m.

Police say a woman was holding a door open for a man at the Main Street entrance. As she walked past him, officers say he "forcefully grabbed her buttocks."

The person of interest is described as a black man with a medium build, is about 30 years old, and around 5'7" tall. Police say he is bald or has very short hair and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a charcoal gray T-shirt, dark denim shorts, and black Nike tennis shoes with a red sole.

The man left the scene in a black and silver moped with a possible Virginia tag of 25755M.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the VCU Police Department at 804-828-1196.

