Police ID 2 people killed after crash in eastern Henrico

Police have identified the two people killed in a crash on Willis Church in Henrico's East End.

Gary Nathaniel Adkins, 24, and Jessica Breon Bradby, 22, were pronounced dead at the scene after the driver lost control, causing the car to run off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. near New Market Road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Willis Church Road was closed between New Market Road and Carters Mill Road for several hours after the crash.

