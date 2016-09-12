Police: several break-ins, sexual assaults in Richmond are connected

Richmond Police say they are investigating a string of break-ins over the past two weeks that they believe are connected. The victims in the cases say the suspect touched them inappropriately or exposed himself.

All the cases happened between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the Ashley Park, Bramblewood Estates and St. Johns’s Wood neighborhoods near Jahnke Road.

The first case happened on August 29 in the 6900 block of Marlowe Road. The suspect broke into the home around 6:15 a.m. and started touching the victim while she was asleep. She screamed, and when another person in the home came into the room, the suspect fled.

The second case happened on Sept. 2 in the 500 block of Harrow Road. Similar to the first case, the victim woke up around 2:15 a.m. to find the suspect touching her. The suspect again fled when the victim screamed and another person came into the room.

The third and fourth cases happened on Sept. 6, roughly an hour apart.

Around 6 a.m., in the 6900 block of Marlowe Road, the victim heard knocking at a bedroom window. The victim turned on the light and saw the suspect run away. Police found a torn porch screen and say the suspect tried to force his way into the home.

About an hour later, in the 1400 block of Brownleaf Drive, the victim also heard knocking at her bedroom window. She looked outside and saw the suspect exposing himself. The suspect then left in the direction of Whitesand Drive.

In the fifth case, on Sept. 9 in the 500 block of Rossmore Drive, the victim said the suspect broke into her apartment around 1 a.m., exposed himself, then ran off.

Finally, on Sept. 11, in the 1000 block of St. Ann’s Drive, the suspect entered the home around 5 a.m., inappropriately touched the victim, then ran out through the back door.

The suspect in each case is described as a small but muscular man with short hair in twists or curls wearing all dark clothing. He may also be wearing a beanie or stocking-style hat.

Neighbors worry he is targeting women who live alone, possibly watching them to determine which apartment to break into.

"It’s creepy, its unusual. I thought it was personally connected, I didn’t realize it was so random," said Rachel Ramsey, who lives near in one of the apartment complexes.

Hearing the details of his actions, neighbors fear his actions could escalate.

"Before the destruction, there’s a warning. The warning is here now," expressed Moses Massey, who just moved into the area. He was told by a neighbor a man was seen peering into his windows, he warns every resident to be alert.

If you have any information on any of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

