Steve Harvey meets 'look-a-like' on 'Family Feud'

Family Feud host Steve Harvey made an honest confession when he met contestant Olden Thornton.

"Man, you look like me," Harvey said. “I hate to say this but I’m an honest guy. You’re actually a little better looking than I am.”

Olden told Harvey, "Every single day of my life, people come up to me and call me Steve Harvey, and I don't even have your money."

The video was posted to YouTube on Aug. 31.

