This interactive map shows when you can expect to see fall foliage

It's that time of the year again. There's nothing like that warm, fuzzy feeling you get when the leaves change to those beautiful fall colors, which also makes it a great time to plan a quick weekend getaway.

SmokyMountains.com made an interactive fall foliage prediction map and broke it down by county.

The map is predicting we should start seeing leaves changing colors in Central Virginia around Sept. 23 and should reach its peak around Oct. 21.

The website also explains the science behind the leaves falling and changing color.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12