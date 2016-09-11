Section of Broad Street Road in Goochland closed due to crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) -

All lanes are closed in both directions on Broad Street Road in Goochland due to a crash.

The crash happened near Elmwood Drive and Shallow Well Road, according to VDOT.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. Expect delays.

