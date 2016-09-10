1 person dead, 2 others taken to hospital after shots fired outside Nottoway nightclub

One person has died, and two others were taken to the hospital after a shooting happened outside of a nightclub in Nottoway early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the Paris Inn, located in Burkeville.

Officers say the other victims were taken to Southside Community (Centra) Hospital in Farmville and were later transferred to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say about 150 people were at the party.

They are not releasing the person's name at this time.

The Nottoway Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12