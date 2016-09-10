1 person displaced in E. Henrico house fire

Henrico fire crews say one person was displaced after a fire broke out at a house in the county's East End Saturday morning.

Crews received the call at 9:02 a.m. for a house in the 4200 block of E. Williamsburg Road.

Crews arrived five minutes after they were dispatched. When they arrived on the scene, they found smoke in the attic. The source of the smoke was traced to the walls of the home, officials say.

The fire was out around 9:48 a.m.

One person was home at the time, and there were no injuries.

Dominion and the fire marshal responded to the scene and determined an electrical issue caused the fire.

The person displaced in the fire will be staying with others in the area.

