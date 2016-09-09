Driver dies after crash in Petersburg - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Driver dies after crash in Petersburg

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
and Brent Solomon, Reporter
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Rescue crews were unable to save a driver following a crash in Petersburg on Friday.

The crash happened on E Bank St.

Crews believe the driver suffered a medical issue shortly before crashing near Cruiser's Collision. Police confirm the driver has died.

Police have not released the identity of the driver at this time.

