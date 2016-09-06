Mechanicsville woman identified in Hanover death investigation

Hanover deputies have identified the woman who was found dead in the county's Atlee area early Monday morning.

The sheriff's office says they found the body of 30-year-old Reena Jadav, of Mechanicsville, in a grassy area between two homes, as well as a car parked near Jadav's body on Harvest Honey Road.

Deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in the 10000 block of Colony Bee Place, located near Atlee Station Road, around 5:43 a.m. Deputies say the Jadav had "obvious signs of trauma." She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said they heard a woman scream around 11 p.m. Sunday.

"It was a loud shrill, almost like someone might have been being attacked, but after I didn’t see anything I was just thinking it was young kids outside horse playing," said Will Stroble.

Other neighbors said they too heard a scream. When they checked outside, they didn’t see anyone, nor did they see the car. Hours later, Stroble was floored when he saw the body behind his home.

"I was shocked, because I wondered if she had laid there all night, and I feel like I should have done something, maybe called and reported it," said Stroble.

Bill Weaver, who lives in the community, says he knew Jadav and her husband.

"I don't know what to think. It's one of those things you are a little bit in shock," Weaver said.

Weaver said the couple was very friendly and lived in the area for a few years.

"We were supposed to go to the Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game together. His wife was all excited about that," said Weaver. "I'm pretty much shocked that anything like that happened because we just talked about ten days ago."

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding this incident and are working in conjunction with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

