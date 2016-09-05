Henrico Police: 2 arrested after heroin found in car with child - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico Police: 2 arrested after heroin found in car with child

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico Police say they have arrested two people after witnessing "drug activity" in a vehicle with a child inside.

Police say they found Nichole Lynn Vaccarelli and Troy Allen Love in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville on Saturday around 6:22 p.m.

Vaccarelli and Love are charged with heroin possession and misdemeanor child neglect. The child was not injured.

