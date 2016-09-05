Olive Garden serves free lunch for first responders

Olive Garden will deliver and serve first responders a special "thank you" lunch for their service to the community.

This marks the company's 15th consecutive year of coordinating this nationwide effort, and more than 800 Olive Garden restaurants will be taking part.

They have served more than 10,000 meals since 2002, according to company officials.

