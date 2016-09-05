Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in South Richmond motel shooting

Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in South Richmond m - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond police are investigating a shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Officers were on the scene at the Sunrise Motel between Terminal Avenue and Bells Road early Monday morning.

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

