17-year-old killed in Nottoway crash

Virginia State Police have identified the 17-year-old killed in a crash in Nottoway Sunday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:55 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rocky Ford Road (Route 607), located near Route 633.

Police say a truck was heading south on Route 607 when the driver ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree, and caught on fire.

The driver of the truck, 17-year-old David L. Harris, Jr., died at the scene. Police do not know if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

