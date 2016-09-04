Petersburg man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

A Petersburg man was killed, and three others were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 95 southbound near Route 10 around 12:45 a.m.

Virginia State Police say the rider of the Suzuki motorcycle rear-ended a Pontiac on Interstate 95 south at a high rate of speed. The rider of the motorcycle then ran off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, while the driver of the Pontiac ran off the left side, hit the barrier, and then came back across several lanes and hit a Honda motorcycle.

Officers say both the Pontiac and the Honda motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and came "to rest in the tree line."

The rider of the Suzuki motorcycle, 34-year-old Garner A. Charles, of Petersburg, died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Pontiac, 21-year-old Chasity A. Pettiford, and a child were taken to Chippenham with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The rider of Honda motorcycle, 31-year-old Tyrone M. Cooper, also of Petersburg, was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

