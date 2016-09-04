Man shot in leg at South Richmond nightclub

A man was shot in the leg after a fight broke out at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 5000 block of Hull Street Road in Richmond.

Police say an argument started inside the club and ended in the parking lot where the shooting took place.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Police say they have a suspect in custody, but they have not released the person's identity.

