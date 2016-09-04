Police identify two men killed at Chesterfield house party

Police have identified the two men who were killed after a shooting broke out at a house party near Lake Chesdin early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 15000 block of Chesdin Green Way around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police say 22-year-old Duval Turner, Jr., of Richmond, and 24-year-old Marc Starkes, of Amelia, were found dead when officers arrived on the scene.

Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Angie Blackham lives a few houses down. and heard the deadly gunfire.

"I probably heard like five to six shots, I would say," Blackham said.

However, she dismissed the sounds because she says the very possibility of gunshots is so unlikely. Her neighbors were just as suprised, posting online to warn each other about the crime.

Officers say the party happened at a house that is still under construction, so figuring out how the party happened and how people knew to come to the house is all a part of the investigation.

The party was likely the result of a modern day rave. Party invitations circulated on social media like Instagram and Twitter.

Police are looking for the people who attended the party to figure out how two people died.

Anyone with any information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

